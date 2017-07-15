Consultation on neighbourhood plan

Another neighbourhood plan – this one for the North Northumberland Coastal Area – is making good progress and is now ready for its final six-week consultation phase.

Covering the parishes of Bamburgh, Beadnell and North Sunderland, the draft plan builds on previous consultations.

It promotes small-scale development, employment opportunities, permanent housing and protecting the landscape and environment as well as suggesting settlement boundaries for the three villages.

If approved in an eventual referendum, it will become the planning framework for the area.

Before it is submitted to the local planning authority (the county council), a formal six-week consultation period must take place.

It will start at 6pm on Tuesday, July 18, with a drop-in event at the Hub in Seahouses. The drop-in will include background information on the plan and will be followed by similar events in each village: Seahouses Methodist Church, Wednesday, July 19, 10am to noon; Beadnell WI Hut, Wednesday, July 19, 1pm to 3pm; and Bamburgh Pavilion, Thursday, July 20, 10am to noon.

Background information on the neighbourhood plan is also available on www.coastal nplan.blogspot.com

The draft plan will be available from Tuesday on the Seahouses Development Trust website, at the drop-in events and in hard-copy form in each village.