Conservation work under way at Holy Island church

Conservation works to the church on Holy Island are well under way.

The chancel of the island’s St Mary’s Church is currently hidden behind scaffolding as conservation work is undertaken to remove the exterior cement-based mortar and replace it with traditional lime-based mortar and also replace severely eroded masonry.

This is the first stage of a project over the next several years to replace and renew the pointing of the church as a whole.

The cement-based mortar does not breathe which means that the stones of the walls can become compromised and eventually fail.

The contractors I Ward and Sons are undertaking the works for the church’s architects Purcell.

Pictured are Jacob Ward, of the contractors, Simon Lillywhite, of Purcells, and Rev Dr Paul Collins.

The church is not the only building on the island to be covered in scaffolding at the moment as major works continue at Lindisfarne Castle.

As we reported last week, the £3million restoration is on track and progressing well.

The grade I-listed building is closed until April 2018.