Connor shows he’s a cut above

Young Connor Stewart really is a cut above.

The six-year-old watched Children in Need and decided to have his long locks cut off so he could donate it to children who had lost theirs.

... and after.

He had his hair cut by Lisa at Clippers in Alnwick, in aid of the Little Princess Trust, a charity which provides real-hair wigs, free of charge, to children that have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other illnesses.

You can donate to Connor by visiting https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/conradstewart2