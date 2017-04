On behalf of everyone at St Michael’s Church, Alnwick, we would like to offer huge thanks to Bryan Jackson, Northern Sinfonietta and soloist Gina McCormack for the wonderful concert in church.

Over 100 people were thrilled to enjoy music of such a high standard and found Gina’s solo exquisite.

And as if that was not enough, £1,016.75 was donated to church funds.

Thank you all so much.

Jean Darby and Catherine McNally,

Church Wardens,

St Michael’s Church