Concerns over Craster plans

Plans to convert buildings in the centre of Craster into housing have sparked a number of concerns.

An application for a change of use of buildings formerly used as a garage/storage, office and small washroom to two new homes with external car parking and amenity space, on land south-east of Lifeboat House, Haven Hill, was submitted last month.

A statement submitted with the application by agent George F White says: ‘The plans submitted to support this application clearly demonstrate that the building is capable of conversion to two new homes within the existing structure, each with three bedrooms, kitchen/dining/living space and bathrooms.

‘It is proposed to utilise the existing access to the site from the adopted C74 public highway. Off-street car parking is provided within the site – two car-parking spaces for Unit 1, and one car-parking space for Unit 2. Cycle parking loops have been integrated into the design of the external forecourt.’

However, Craster Parish Council ‘strongly objects’ to the proposal, not least due to the fact that it does not include adequate car parking and concerns over the access arrangements, which have also been highlighted by the county council’s highways department in its response.

The parish council’s objection also says that ‘the Alnwick District Plan identified Craster as an unsustainable community and indicated that development should be restricted to meet local needs. The proposal makes no attempt to demonstrate local need for two more up-market dwellings’.

Furthermore, it is pointed out that the application wrongly defines the northern boundary of the plot.