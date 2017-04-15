Concern raised about scale of development

A proposed development of 52 houses in Beadnell has been criticised by a county-council hopeful.

Last week, we reported that it was understood that Arch – The Northumberland Development Company would be discussing a deal to buy Hellens Residential out of the scheme.

Documents suggested that Arch would make the homes available on assured shorthold tenancy agreements at affordable rents for full-time residents.

But while Bamburgh’s Conservative candidate Guy Renner-Thompson feels that Beadnell needs more affordable housing, he has criticised the scale of this plan.

He said: “This is an inappropriate development in a small village which has been under siege from developers.

“Any further expansion threatens to change the character of the village.”