Concern growing for missing Northumberland man

Concern is growing for a missing 23-year-old man from Northumberland.

Adam Jobson, from Howick, was last seen by his family on Tuesday. There have since been sightings of Adam in Newcastle city centre.

He is described as white; around 6ft tall; of thin build; with curly ginger hair and beard. He was last seen wearing a dark grey fleece top, blue jeans and brown boots.

Police are carrying out inquiries to locate Adam and officers are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to contact them by calling 101 and quoting reference number 351 of 19/07/17.