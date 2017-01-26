Compromises on two applications at Chatton

Two schemes at Chatton were approved by the county council’s planning committee, but with some recognition of concerns raised by locals.

A retrospective bid to use different roofing on an agricultural building at West Lyham Farmhouse was given the go-ahead, but with the condition that the new roof be painted so it matches what was first approved.

The new material was used as the approved roofing caused livestock to sweat, but the new off-white colour is more prominent visually.

Meanwhile, plans for a single dwelling at the Mill Hill development to add to the 15 already being built by Northumberland Estates.

This was approved, but with delegated authority to the council’s head of planning services to apply appropriate conditions in line with those for the other homes.