Complaint over state of Rothbury Cemetery

Steps have been taken to try to keep on top of grass-cutting in Rothbury Cemetery after one resident complained that it was ‘an absolute disgrace’.

Chris Roberts raised the issue after his wife returned ‘very distressed’ from visiting the resting place of members of her family in the lower graveyard, away from the road.

Mr Roberts made it clear that his criticism was not directed at the superintendent, who he believes does the best job he can, but at ‘insufficient resources’ for maintaining the area in summer and ‘ineffective management’.

Coun Caroline Dawson, chairman of Rothbury joint burial committee, said: “As chairman of the burial committee, I take any complaints seriously and am proactive in dealing with them. The cemetery is cut in sections and factors such as the weather can affect the growth of the grass.

“The burial committee agreed to ask the village gardeners to work in the cemetery one day a week under instruction from the superintendent until further notice. I apologise for any distress caused to Mr Roberts and his family.”

The picture above showed the state of this section of the cemetery at the time of the complaint and the grass has been cut since then.