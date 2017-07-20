Competitors wanted to enter revived contest

Contestants are wanted to enter the Alnwick strongman competition, which is being revived after a 10-year absence, as part of a fringe event in the town.

The challenge will take place on Friday, August 11, and is being run by Alnwick-based Olly Dial Elite Fitness – and for the first time it is also open to women.

The competition was a hugely popular fixture during Alnwick Fair and in years past,it was a traditional coal-carrying race.

But this time round, challengers will wear a weighted vest while carrying a pair of dumbbells, performing runs between The Tanners Arms and The Fleece. Whoever is quickest, wins.

Six finalists of each gender will battle it out, with the men carrying 55kg and the women 35kg. The event will start at 6pm and there will be prizes.

Before this, heats are taking place on Tuesday, August 1, at the Greensfield junior football pitches, from 7pm, for both men and women, to whittle it down to the finalists.

Anyone interested, contact Olly via the Olly Dial Elite Fitness Facebook page or call 07557 872357.

It is one of a number of events taking place that weekend, as part of the new Alnwick fringe event.

Also on the Friday night, the Alnwick Playhouse will host a gig featuring a range of singer-songwriters, including Blair Dunlop. Simon Jobson, from Hedfone Party, will put on a silent disco in The Alnwick Garden.

On the Sunday night, the Northumberland Hall will host a ceilidh, with The Hedgehog’s Skin Ceilidh Band. Tickets will go on sale soon.

Funds raised during the fringe will support the Alnwick Garden Town Trust, to help with planting initiatives.

The fringe coincides with Jess Glynne’s Alnwick Pastures gig on Saturday, August 12.