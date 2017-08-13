Competition winner has fun with history

Sophie Johnston, nine, from Alnwick, was one of three youngsters to win a competition to assist a team of archaeologists from the Bamburgh Research Project working at the intriguing prehistoric Bradford Kaims site. Here is her account of her day.

A little while ago I went on an archaeological dig near Bamburgh, to a site called Bradford Kaims. The site was on a farm and you had to walk about a mile to get there.

During my day I did some coring, which is where you have a metal pole, with two handles on the top, which has an oval shaped bit at the bottom.

When you push down and twist the corer it cuts through the earth, taking soil with it, and when you pull it back up you will hopefully have found a burnt mound. I also did some digging with my very own trowel.

I found lots of shiny charcoal and some sandstone. I also found a cheaper version of flint which hadn’t been worked on.

The site is used in June and July for five to eight weeks each year. The site has been used for quite a few years and is loved by many archaeologists. It is only used for five to eight weeks because everything has to be categorised.

I loved my day at Bradford Kaims and I would recommend it to all. I would also love to do it again.

○The competition was run by the Council for British Archaeology’s nationwide Young Archaeologists’ Club.

The excavations at Bradford Kaims, near Lucker, began around eight years ago.

The first test pits yielded very little, but eventually a picture began to form of an area where Mesolithic (middle Stone Age), Neolithic (new Stone Age) and Bronze Age people had lived.