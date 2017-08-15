Company launches new natural muscle balm

Following a year’s research in botanical science, Felton-based Skin Salve is introducing a 100 per cent natural muscle balm to its expanding range of non-sensitising skin-care products.

Made entirely from plant derivatives and essential oils, with no parabens, synthetic fragrances or SLS, the Active Lifestyle natural muscle balm is used for warming up, as well as during and after exercise to revive tired muscles.

Its high content of moisturising natural creams means it also conditions dry skin.

John Davidson, director of JHA Associates Ltd which owns Skin Salve and the growing range of skin care complementary products, said: “We recognised that there is a gap in the market serving sports, fitness, outdoor leisure and well-being enthusiasts for a high performance natural muscle care product.

“We turned to award winning Gillingham-based CHULO Naturals to work with using botanical science to create a 100 per cent natural formulation to meet our very specific requirements.”

The product is available online at www.skinsalve.co.uk and over the counter at a select number of outlets.