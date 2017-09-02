Community urged to help with tidy-up

The next community litter-pick in Amble takes place on Wednesday, September 13, and people are being encouraged to join in.

Participants should meet in the Town Square at 5.30pm.

All litter-picking equipment and bags will be provided by Northumberland County Council.

For more information, contact Amble Town Council by calling 01665 714695 or send an email to ask@amble.gov.uk

The town council also has a new-look website, which can be found at www.amble.gov.uk

