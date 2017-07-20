Community rallies to help pay for repairs

Members of the community have rallied around the Amble War Memorial restoration fund, with around £2,000 collected so far.

The structure has suffered water damage, caused by five footballs and a tennis ball on the roof, which blocked the drainage system and flooded the roof.

To help raise funds, veterans Peter Proctor-Cannon and Fred Coxford have been at the memorial collecting donations. Former Amble resident John Cole has also been fund-raising and has organised a gig, in aid of the memorial. It takes place tomorrow at Amble Bede Street Club, from 8.30pm. It will feature the band Prelude and entry is £2.

The town council has allocated nearly £30,000 to help fund the repairs. A grant application has also been submitted to the War Memorials Trust.

Another fund-raiser takes place on July 29, at 7pm in the Parish Hall, on Dovecote Street. It will feature a First World War-themed meal, plus musical entertainment. Tickets are £5 in advance from the town council (01665 714695).