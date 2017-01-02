Community film club brings up the half-century

Howick community film club has celebrated its 50th showing.

The project marked the milestone last month.

Film nights are held in the village hall in Howick where there is an audio visual system with a three-metre-wide screen.

Events are held every three-to-four weeks and alternate between Friday and Sunday evenings.

Organisers cater for all tastes by showing a wide range of film types, including recent releases, mainstream feature films, old classics and world cinema. Audience numbers are typically around 20 to 30 people. There is no need to book in advance, just turn up.

It’s a very relaxed and informal evening and new visitors are made most welcome.

The film nights feature a cabaret-style table layout so people can sit with their family and friends.

Film-goers should bring their own drinks and nibbles.

During the winter, there is a roaring log fire on the go.

There is no admission charge, but organisers do appreciate small donations to cover the running costs.

Films shown to date have included The Jungle Book Live; Bridge of Spies; Miss Potter; Brooklyn; Cinema Paradiso; The Theory of Everything; Dead Poets Society; Brassed Off; and North by Northwest.

Organisers encourage people to suggest films they would like to see.

If you would like to be added to the circulation list for details of forthcoming films, contact John by emailing johnroper1@btinternet.com or calling him on 01665 576413.

Visit the Howick Village Hall Facebook page for details about the venue.