Community comes together as Alnwick celebrates

Hundreds of visitors enjoyed an Easter fair, when the residents and staff of Weavers’ Court in Alnwick opened their doors to the local community.

Children enjoyed an inflatable slide and an old fashioned merry-go- round in the park, while a large collection of stalls kept their parents and grandparents entertained.

Residents, visitors and staff at the Easter Fair.

The Easter Bunny was around all day, including laying out an Easter egg hunt in the gardens and allotment.

Scheme manager David Curran and activities coordinator Liz Pratt led the residents in raising a total of £370 for Weavers’ Court Residents Association, as well as enjoying a few turns on the inflatable slide themselves.

Other agencies which supported the event were The Royal Voluntary Service and HospiceCare North Northumberland.

Localism officer Lewis Rimington, from the building’s landlord Karbon Homes (formerly Isos Housing), was also on hand to ensure the event ran smoothly.