Communities to come alive with festive cheer

Festive lights switch-ons, a visit from the iconic Coca-Cola truck and a grand lantern parade – it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

With December fast approaching, communities around Northumberland are gearing up to celebrate the most wonderful time of year.

Amble Christmas Lights parade 2016. Picture by Jane Coltman

The first sets of Christmas lights will be switched on next week, starting with Seahouses, Alnwick and Amble.

Seahouses will come alive with festive cheer on Thursday, November 16, with carols around the Christmas tree on Main Street from 6pm, followed by free refreshments.

On Friday, November 17, it’s Alnwick’s turn. There will be entertainment in the Market Place from 6pm, with the chance for children to decorate the tree at 6.15pm. The lights will go on at 7pm.

The following day, the popular grand lantern parade, featuring Spark, will start at The Alnwick Garden at 5.15pm and head into town.

The Coca-Cola Christmas truck.

On Sunday, November 19, Amble will enter into the seasonal spirit. There will be stalls and a children’s funfair in the Town Square from 12.30pm, Santa will be at the Harbour Village from 4pm and the Christmas tree at the High Street Garden will be decorated at 4.30pm.

The torchlight procession will start at 5pm at The Wellwood, heading down to the Town Square.

Email james.willloughby@jpress.co.uk with details of your lights switch-ons.

On November 16 and 17, the Coca-Cola truck – with fairy lights and that famous jingle – will be outside Morpeth Town Hall from 10am to 7pm.