Communities set to hold poignant Remembrance commemorations

Communities will be coming together this weekend for poignant commemorations to remember those who have lost their lives fighting for their country.

Armistice Day is on Saturday, followed by Remembrance Sunday. Here are some of the memorial events which are being staged in various parts of Northumberland.

Send your photographs from any ceremonies to northumberland.gazette@jpress.co.uk for inclusion in next week’s paper.

ACKLINGTON

Sunday: Remembrance Service, St John the Divine, 10.45am. Service at Guyzance Tragedy Memorial, 12.15pm.

ALNMOUTH

Sunday: Service of Remembrance, St John the Baptist Church, 9.45am. Following this service, coffee will be served at 10.30am in church before moving to the war memorial for 11am service, with the laying of wreaths.

ALNWICK

Sunday: Remembrance Service, St Paul’s Church, Percy Street, 2.30pm. At about 3.20pm, the parade will march to the war memorial via Green Batt, Hotspur Street and Bondgate Without for a ceremony, which will include prayers, laying of wreaths and The Last Post.

AMBLE

Sunday: Remembrance Service, in the Town Square, with various organisations arriving at 10.45am. There will be a short service afterwards, followed by a parade to St Cuthbert’s Parish Church, led by the Amble Detachment of Cadets.

BAMBURGH

Saturday: Service of Remembrance, Bamburgh War Memorial, 11am, where wreaths will be laid.

Sunday: Service of Remembrance, St Aidan’s Church, 11am.

BELFORD

Tomorrow: Service of Remembrance, St Mary’s Church, 11.45am.

Saturday: Two-minute silence at the war memorial.

Sunday: Act of Remembrance at the war memorial in the presence of the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland, Stuart Birkett, commencing at 10.45am.

BERWICK

Saturday: Berwick Civic Society, with the support of English Heritage, will hold a Service of Remembrance at the Main Guard at 10.50am followed by a two-minute silence at 11am. There will be a display of crosses with poppies laid out by the cadets and scouts to honour the named servicemen on the war memorials of Berwick, Tweedmouth and Spittal.

Sunday: A civic service will be held at Berwick Parish Church at 9.45am conducted by the Rev Dennis Handley and Rev Dr Adam Hood.

Participants will then proceed to the war memorial in Castlegate for the Royal British Legion Service of Remembrance, which will begin at 10.55am. The parade will be accompanied by the Berwick (Royal British Legion) Pipe Band. Music will be provided by the Berwick Concert Society Band.

Following the two-minute silence at 11am, local organisations will lay wreaths before the parade moves to the town hall where Mayor Gregah Roughead will take the salute. The civic party will attend a 6pm evening service at St Andrew’s Wallace Green.

EAST CHEVINGTON

Saturday: Ceremony, including wreath-laying, at Chevington Cemetery, 10.40am.

Sunday: Service of Remembrance, St John the Divine, Chevington, 10.15am, followed by a service at the war memorial, 10.55am.

FELTON

Sunday: Service at St Michael and All Angels Church, 10am, followed by Act of Remembrance at the war memorial, 10.45am.

HOLY ISLAND

Sunday: Remembrance Service, 10.45am, St Mary’s Church, followed by a procession and service at the war memorial on the Heugh.

HOWICK

Sunday: Service of Remembrance, Howick Church, 11am.

LONGHOUGHTON

Sunday: Remembrance Service, St Peter and Paul Church, 9.15am.

LOWICK

Sunday: Brief service of re-dedication for the Kyloe War Memorial in St John the Baptist’s Church, 2pm, followed by the annual Service of Remembrance at Lowick’s War Memorial. Kyloe’s memorial has been re-sited following the sale of the Village Hall in Fenwick. It commemorates the 22 men who died in the First World War who came from Kyloe and Fenwick. Those who wish to join the services should either assemble at the church and join the procession to the Lowick Memorial, or if only able to attend the Lowick service, meet at the memorial shortly after 2pm.

MORPETH

Tomorrow: Remembrance Service, County Hall. Assemble at the war memorial by the Viking Statue at the entrance to County Hall in Loansdean at 10.50am. Anyone wishing to lay a wreath should arrive at County Hall reception by 10.15am for a short briefing.

Saturday: Two-minute silence hosted by the Mayor of Morpeth outside Morpeth Town Hall.

Sunday: Parade will leave the Town Hall at 10.35am and march to the Cenotaph via Bridge Street, Castle Square and Castle Bank. The service at the cenotaph will begin at 10.55am, with The Last Post, wreath laying and prayers. The parade will then march from the Cenotaph to the Town Hall, with a march past the Mayor of Morpeth.

NEWTON ON THE MOOR/

SWARLAND

Sunday: Service outside the Jubilee Hall at noon.

ROTHBURY

Saturday: Act of Remembrance, 11am, at the war memorial.

Sunday: Civic Remembrance Service and parade, All Saints’ Church, 2.30pm.

SEAHOUSES

Sunday: Act of Remembrance at the war memorial at 2.15pm.

SHILBOTTLE

Sunday: Remembrance Service, at the war memorial, 3pm.

WARKWORTH

Sunday: Service of Remembrance, St Lawrence’s Church, 9am, followed by wreath-laying at the war memorial at approximately 10am.

WOOLER

Sunday: Civic Service of Remembrance, St Mary’s Church, 2.30pm.