Committee set to decide on two bids for housing

One outline scheme for new homes in a Northumberland village looks set to get the go-ahead next week, while another is likely to be refused.

At Tuesday’s meeting of Northumberland County Council’s planning committee, members will make decisions on proposals for new developments in Rennington and Old Swarland.

The application at Rennington, for 11 properties on land at Castle Back, new access to Church Road and the demolition of 3 The Barn, is recommended for approval.

Eight of the dwellings would be sold on the open market and three would be affordable homes.

The scheme has sparked 20 letters of objection, although some of these are from the same objectors, and four letters of support.

Rennington Parish Council has also raised a number of concerns on issues such as highways safety, ambulance and visitor parking for The Grange care home, impact on the character and appearance of the area, and drainage and sewerage.

However, the planning officer’s report concludes that the development ‘is not considered to result in any significant or, unacceptable impacts’ that could justify refusal.

Meanwhile, an application for up to five new properties, reduced from seven originally, on land east of Old Hall Farm in the hamlet of Old Swarland, is recommended for refusal.

The planning officer’s report explains that the site is not a sustainable location for housing as there are no basic services or access to public transport and it also lies in the open countryside outside of a defined settlement.

Concerns are also raised about how the development ‘would adversely impact and change the landscape character and sensitivity of the area’.

The meeting will also discuss two proposals in Chatton – one relating to buildings at West Lyham Farmhouse and the other to the Mill Hill development.