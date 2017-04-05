Commercial units in Alnwick set to be occupied soon

The commercial units in the McCarthy and Stone building in Alnwick are likely to be occupied soon.

The units, at Robert Adam Court, were a planning condition when the supported-living site was built.

At the March meeting of Alnwick Town Council, the hoardings were raised as an issue, only for it to be reported that the units were to be occupied soon. The advertising boards have since been removed.

Last week, using the space for parking was one of the suggestions as part of an Alnwick Chamber of Trade survey on the issue.

But a spokeswoman said McCarthy and Stone ‘has been in discussions with a potential end user and they anticipate the units being occupied shortly. They cannot provide any more information than this, while negotiations are still ongoing.’