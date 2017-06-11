Come out and meet MS support group

Alnwick & District Multiple Sclerosis Society will be getting out and about to meet people affected by the condition and to see if the group can offer support.

Meet the group: Thursday, June 15: Sunnyhill’s Farm Shop, Belford, 11am; Wooler Breeze Cafe, 1pm. Monday, June 19: Alnmouth’s Dandelion Café, 2pm. Thursday, June 29: Bertram’s Café, Warkworth, 10am; Amble’s Circa Café, noon. Friday, June 30: Tomlinson’s Café, Rothbury, 2pm. Wednesday, July 5: The Seafield Ocean Club, Seahouses, 11am; The Copper Kettle, Bamburgh, 1pm.