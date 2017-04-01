Colouring inspired by hall’s murals

A colouring book inspired by the 19th-century murals in Ford’s Lady Waterford Hall has been released.

It was designed by local illustrator and print-maker Imogen Aitchison, who worked with Lady Joicey.

The book, titled Colour and Sketch, includes photographs of some of the murals painted by Louisa, Marchioness of Waterford, alongside outlines of them to colour in, as well as space to draw and sketch.

Lady Joicey said: “With art being the theme of Lady Waterford Hall we felt it would be a lovely addition to the shop to have a colouring book specific to the museum. We are very excited about it and hope that our visitors will be too.”

After graduating from the Glasgow School of Art in 2016, Imogen set up her own company, Imogen Louise Design, and now works from a studio on Ford & Etal Estates where she hand draws her designs before turning them into lino or screen prints. Her passion is rare breed animals.

Imogen said: “Working on the colouring book was great fun and gave me an opportunity to study some of the animals Louisa Waterford used in her paintings, recreating them in her style for others to colour or copy.”

A selection of Imogen’s work will be available to view and buy from the artists’ display cabinet in Lady Waterford Hall until May 13.

For the 2017 season work by Judith Bellamy, Jane Jackson of Bright Seed Textiles and Hannah Longmuir will be on display.