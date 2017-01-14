COLLECTION: Rugby players are grateful

I’d like to thank the generosity and kindness of those who shop in the Alnwick branch of Morrison’s supermarket and the staff who work there.

In the run up to Christmas the management kindly allowed boys who play for Alnwick Rugby Club’s Under 15 team to stage a bag packing session to help raise funds for the squad’s end of season tour.

Good fun was had by all and the Morrison’s staff were, as ever, good natured and patient on what was an extremely busy shopping day.

I think our boys repaid that with good manners and gentle good humour, while a huge number of Morrison’s shoppers were keen to have their bags packed and wanted to know about the boys’ rugby ambitions. A huge number of customers backed that up with generous cash donations.

As a result, an impressive total of £583.69 was raised, which will help the Under 15 squad, five of whom have been selected to represent Northumberland this season, to compete against teams from across the North of England at the Harrogate Rugby Festival in April.

David Leadbitter,

Head coach Alnwick RFC Under 15s