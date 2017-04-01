Collect cash in piggybanks for war memorial

A new fund-raising drive is being launched as part of a campaign to collect vital cash to help pay for costly repairs to an iconic town structure.

Amble War Memorial has suffered water damage, caused by five footballs and a tennis ball on the roof, which blocked the drainage system and flooded the roof.

Substantial and complex work is required to resolve the problems and it is likely that this will not be completed by the end of the year.

Amble Town Council has put aside £30,000 in its budget, while former resident John Cole, 62, started the Amble Memorial Clock Restoration Appeal in February to raise £10,000.

As part of Mr Cole’s efforts, he is calling on the community to support his latest fund-raising idea – encouraging pubs, shops and individuals to fill piggybanks with as much money as possible; similar to the Northumberland Gazette’s Jam Jar Army appeal.

Participants will need to supply their own piggybanks and the initiative will start on Saturday. Whoever raises the most by the July 30 deadline will win a £20 food and drink voucher for the JD Wetherspoon pub, John The Clerk of Cramlington.

John, who was born and bred in Amble and is now a Cramlington town councillor, said: “I have very fond memories of the memorial from childhood, but unfortunately it needs extensive restoration. It has not kept time or chimed for a considerable time and I believe we owe it to the fallen to restore this clock to its former glory.”

For details about the piggybank appeal, email John at JOHN.COLE@dwp.gsi.gov.uk or call 07442 019144.

To donate online, visit www.justgiving.com/crowd funding/amblememorialclock