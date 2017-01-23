Collaboration with China

A unique memorandum of understanding has been signed between health and care leaders in Northumberland and one of the best hospitals in China to share NHS expertise on providing integrated patient care.

The partnership is between Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, Northumberland County Council and Xiangya Hospital Central, South University.

Pictured above, front, are Sun Hong, president of Xiangya Hospital, Central South University; David Evans, chief executive of Northumbria Healthcare; and Daljit Lally, chief executive of Northumberland County Council and executive director at the Trust; with, back, Bai Yi, from Central South University; Hu Jianzhong, vice-president of Xiangya Hospital; and Claire Riley, from Northumbria Healthcare.