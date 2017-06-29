Coastguard called to reports of trio swept out to sea

Seahouses Coastguard was paged by Humber Coastguard just after 6pm on Wednesday to reports of three people being swept put to sea in the Beadnell bay area.

A post on its Facebook page said: ‘Upon arrival on scene it was found that two of the people had made their own way ashore, whilst the third had managed to grab a mooring line from one of the yachts moored just off the harbour. They were recovered by Seahouses inshore lifeboat, brought ashore and handed over to ambulance personnel.’

All three were then taken to The Northumbria hospital at Cramlington, along with a fourth person from the party who was showing signs of hypothermia.