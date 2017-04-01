Coastal-path plan out for public consultation

Natural England has published its proposals to improve public access along a 42-mile stretch of coast between South Bents in South Tyneside to Amble.

If approved, this route will become part of the England Coast Path – the long distance walking route being developed around the entire English coast.

It will join the existing open stretch from North Gare to South Bents, travelling over the rivers Tyne, Blyth and Wansbeck on its way to Amble and the River Coquet.

An eight-week consultation period has started.

Paul Jones, director of local services and housing delivery at Northumberland County Council, said: “This proposed section of the England Coast Path will be a welcome addition for Northumberland.

“It will assist in boosting local economies for the communities it passes through, and allow more visitors to enjoy everything that this beautiful and diverse section of our coastline has to offer.”

Anyone can make representations to Natural England about the report during the consultation that has just begun.

Owners and occupiers of affected land can make objections on specified grounds, which will be considered by a planning inspector before the Secretary of State makes a final decision.

All representations and objections must be received by Natural England no later than 5pm on Friday, May 19.

Copies of the report can be viewed in libraries along the coast between South Bents and Amble or visit tinyurl.com/mcqjf4d