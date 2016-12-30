Coastal communities unite to address social isolation

An event has been held to support residents in coastal communities who are affected by social isolation.

Seahouses Development Trust hosted the event, funded by Four Housing, to inform residents of local opportunities to combat loneliness.

Residents from the Seahouses, Beadnell and Bamburgh areas were invited.

The event also encouraged residents to discuss what they would like to see in the area and consisted of four themes: Get something for free; do something for free; get out of the house; and put something back.

Gillian Buchan, customer engagement officer at Four Housing, said: “Social isolation affects so many people, especially those aged 65 and over, so the aim of our event was to highlight what’s on offer in the local community for residents.

“Residents were able to find out about local partners and community groups, benefits and utility advice and were shown how they could volunteer in the community or attend local events.”

Shirley Wright, project manager at Seahouses Development Trust, said: “We were joined by community groups including North Sunderland and Seahouses WI, Walking for Health, outdoor bowls and willow weavers to show residents the wide variety of opportunities available to them and to find out what residents of the three parishes thought was missing from the area.”