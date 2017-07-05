Search

Co-op reopens after £770,000 makeover

Children from Amble Links First School cut the ribbon at the new-look Amble Co-op. They are joined by Co-op colleagues Rebecca Robinson (far left), store manager Deborah Lee (with scissors), Devon Leigh Wilce, Michelle Nolan, Dan Kirby and Fiona Atkinson (far right).

A Co-op store in Amble has reopened following a major £770,000 makeover.

The revamped shop on Queen Street boasts new self-service check-outs to improve queuing times.

The new-look branch was unveiled on Friday, with a little help from pupils of Amble Links First School.

There will also be a funding boost for local community groups, which are set to benefit through the Co-op’s new membership scheme.

As part of the initiative, members receive a five per cent reward on purchases of own-branded products and services, with a further one per cent going directly to local causes to make a difference in the community.

Groups and charities set to benefit include Amble Development Trust, Amble Youth Project and Amble Boys’ Club.

Deborah Lee, store manager, said: “We are delighted to have made such a significant investment in our Amble store.

“The shop has a great new look and we are looking forward to re-launching and serving the community.

“The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum and our ambition is to establish the store as a local hub, a real asset for the community. It is an exciting time for the whole team.”

Philip Armstrong, area manager for the Co-op, added: “The return to our clover leaf design logo – first used in the 1960s – aims to re-establish the Co-op as a centre for the community and we want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op.

“We are also giving back to the community. Our members have an opportunity to make a difference, by using their membership card and raising money for local groups.”

There are offers and promotions in and around the new-look store to mark its re-launch. Students in the area who hold an NUS card will receive a 10 per cent discount off their groceries.

For details, visit www.coop.co.uk/membership