Clubs are a good place to look for tips

The RHS theme, Helping New Gardeners To Grow, is an important element of local gardening and allotment clubs, run by volunteers.

They always have experienced gardeners around willing to offer advice.

Clubs bring in speakers with expertise in various aspects of horticulture. Annual programmes are organised with the diversity of members’ interests in mind.

Alnwick Garden Club has had Bee-keeping, Plant Hunting Abroad and Sean Murray, www.gardennarratives.co.uk, entertained a large turn-out with anecdotes of his success in the BBC2 RHS competition, The Great Chelsea Garden Challenge.

There is also an in-house team of speakers capable of responding to general questions during the informal period after the main attraction.

If you’re not sure about committing to a club, try visiting a garden open to the public or a display.

Alnwick Spring Show, at Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre, on Saturday, from 11am to 5pm, offers an ideal opportunity to experience the feel-good factor that flowering plants offer.