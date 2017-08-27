CLUB: Use facilities to support homes

Alnwick RAFA Branch has undertaken a re-organisation and has separated the RAFA Club from the RAFA branch and appointed a new club committee.

The RAFA club, in addition to providing a social centre for members and associate members, also hosts local clubs and organisations. These include the Western Front Association, Northumberland Fusiliers Association, Alnwick Lions Club, Castaways Angling Club, a ladies’ darts team and a ukulele club.

The committee is keen to assist the community and has a suitable room for meetings. Bar manager Eddy Pearson may be contacted on 07547 516749 during evening open hours.

Visitors are always welcome and a programme of entertainment is being planned.

We would like to see many more people partake of the club facilities as it is not exclusive to serving or retired RAF/RN/Army personnel. New members would be most welcome.

Members may invite two guests at any time and the annual membership fee assists towards the upkeep of the RAFA Homes, especially Rothbury House, which Alnwick branch, as a charity, supports through the branch welfare officer.

G Dourish, chairman,

E Sweeny, vice chairman,

Alnwick RAFA Club