Closure worries at a number of TICs

The future of several tourist information centres in north Northumberland remains up in the air.

In Amble, the tourist information centre (TIC) at the bottom of Queen Street and by the Town Square, will not reopen this Easter.

Active Northumberland, which is in charge of the county’s TICs, has taken the decision saying it is looking for alternative arrangements regarding tourism information in the town. A poster displayed in the TIC building cited economic constraints as the reason for the closure.

The Gazette has been told that it will remain shut for the foreseeable future.

An Active Northumberland spokeswoman said that people will be able to access leaflets and information from the library, although ‘we accept that is not the ideal location long-term’.

The public toilets which are adjacent to the TIC will remain open as usual.

There are also concerns about the future of the service in Craster, given that in many other places, tourist information and other services, such as libraries, are being moved into one location.

As there is no library or similar in the village to enable a combination to be achieved, the worry is that it will be closed completely after this summer.

A spokeswoman for Active Northumberland said: “Craster TIC is scheduled to open as normal for the summer season.

“No decisions have been taken regarding the future.”

Meanwhile, alternatives are still being investigated after the Seahouses TIC building was forced to close due to defects leading to health and safety concerns.