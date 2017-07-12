Climate-change crusaders cross Holy Island causeway

An annual pilgrimage to Holy Island to raise awareness of climate change has been supported by over 100 people.

The three-mile walk across the tidal causeway was organised the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD) in support of its Power to Be campaign.

A Mass of Thanksgiving was then held in the Priory Church, celebrated by Father Chris Hughes and Father Jim O’Keefe.

CAFOD representative David Cross said: “As always, everybody who attended had a fantastic time and the good weather made crossing the causeway much more enjoyable. In this current Speak Up Week of Action to tackle climate change, CAFOD’s Power to Be campaign is more relevant than ever.”

The Speak Up Week of Action has been organised by the Climate Coalition, which is made up of hundreds of organisations, to promote renewable energy.

CAFOD’s Power To Be campaign is focused on increasing access to energy for the world’s poorest people. Currently, one in six people live without electricity. Local, renewable energy is usually the cheapest and most efficient way to bring power to the poorest communities. It means that families don’t have to rely on dangerous and unhealthy energy sources such as paraffin lamps and firewood. It enables children to study after dark, nurses to keep vaccines cold and farmers to irrigate crops.