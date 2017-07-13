Class-A drugs ‘not a problem’ in Alnwick

Police have played down Facebook rumours which claim that heroin is becoming rife in Alnwick.

Over the last week or so, a number of social-media users have suggested that the Class-A drug is being used in the town.

But police have said that drug misuse in Alnwick is not a major problem. Acting Inspector John Swan said: “Drug crime remains low in the Alnwick area with only two recorded crimes relating to Class-A drugs in the last 12 months.

“But, we are not complacent and are committed to pro-actively tackling the supply of drugs and educating young people on the dangers of illegal substances in order to remove drugs from our communities.

“There’s no place for this sort of activity in our neighbourhood and I’d encourage people to let us know about what’s happening in their community so we can make sure the appropriate action is taken.

“I’d ask anyone with information on illegal drugs circulating in their area to contact us on 101.”