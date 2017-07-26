Claimants of credits urged to renew before the deadline

With just four days to go until the tax-credit renewal deadline, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is urging the 4,300 customers in the Berwick constituency to renew now – or risk having their payments stopped.

The online renewals system is now easier and more accessible than ever before, allowing customers to track the process of their renewal, receive email confirmation once submitted and removing the need to scan or type in the barcode number from the back of the renewals pack.

Last year, 410,000 customers across the UK had their payments stopped or altered because they missed the deadline to inform HMRC of changes to their circumstances.

These include changes to working hours, income, and childcare costs, and can be done through gov.uk or via the HMRC app.

Rachel McLean, HMRC’s interim director general of customer services, said: “I urge customers in the North East who have yet to renew their tax credits to do so as soon as possible, thereby avoiding their payments being stopped.

“The July 31 deadline is fast approaching.”