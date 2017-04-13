Church services over Easter in Northumberland

The following are some of the church services taking place over Easter. It is not a comprehensive list and, while every care has been taken, worshippers should check before heading out.
ALNHAM
St Michael and All Angels CE
Easter Day: Holy Communion, 11.30am.
ALNMOUTH
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross, starting at the Friary, noon.
St John the Baptist CE
Easter Day: Easter Eucharist, 9.15am.
ALNWICK
Good Friday: Ecumenical service in the Market Place, noon.
Alnwick Baptist Church
Easter Day: Communion Service followed by simple breakfast, 8am; All-age Easter Celebration, 10.30am.
Alnwick House Church
Good Friday: Communion Service, 10.30am. Easter Day: Service of Celebration for Easter, noon.
Alnwick Methodist Church
Maundy Thursday: Maundy Thursday Reflections, 11.15am. Good Friday: Good Friday Service, 2pm.
St Michael’s CE
Maundy Thursday: Eucharist of the Last Supper, with Foot Washing and Stripping of the Altar, 7.30pm, followed by a Silent Watch until 10pm. Good Friday: Vigil Before the Cross, 2pm. Holy Saturday: Service of Light and Renewal of Baptismal Vows, 7.30pm. Easter Day: Holy Communion, 8am; Blessing of the Easter Garden and Parish Easter Eucharist, 9.30am; Sung Evensong, 6pm.
St Paul’s RC
Maundy Thursday: Mass of the Last Supper, 7pm. Good Friday: Liturgy of Our Lord’s Passion, 3pm; Stations of the Cross, 6.30pm. Holy Saturday: People of the Parish, 6.30pm. Easter Day: Mass of the Risen Lord, 9.30am.
ALWINTON
St Michael and All Angels CE
Easter Day: Holy Communion, 10.15am.
AMBLE
Good Friday: Coquet Churches Together Act of Witness, Town Square, 11am.
Sacred Heart and St Cuthbert RC
Maundy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 7pm. Good Friday: Stations of the Cross, 11am; Celebration of The Passion, 3pm. Holy Saturday: The Easter Vigil, 7pm. Easter Day: Easter Mass, 9.30am.
St Cuthbert’s CE
Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion with Foot Washing, 7pm. Good Friday: Penitential Service, 10.15am; At the Foot of the Cross, 2pm. Holy Saturday: Service of the Light, 8pm. Easter Day: Holy Communion, 8am.
BAMBURGH
St Aidan’s CE
Maundy Thursday: Eucharist, 7.30pm. Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 2pm. Easter Day: Easter Eucharist, 11am.
BEADNELL
St Ebba CE
Good Friday: Worship by the Cross, 4pm. Easter Day: Family Communion, followed by Easter egg hunt, 9am.
BELFORD
St Mary’s CE
Maundy Thursday: Foot Washing and Vigil, 7pm. Good Friday: Vigil, 7pm. Holy Saturday: Service of Light, 7pm. Easter Day: Eucharist, 9am.
CHATTON
Holy Cross CE
Good Friday: Hour by the Cross, 11am. Easter Day: Service, 9.30am.
CRASTER
St Peter the Fisherman CE
Good Friday: Walking with the Cross, 9am. Starting at St Peter’s after short service, walking to Holy Trinity, Embleton, arriving at noon, then on to St Mary’s, Newton, via the beach, arriving for 2.45pm service. Easter Day: Service, 9.45am.
EGLINGHAM
St Maurice CE
Maundy Thursday: Service, 6pm. Easter Day: Service, 9.30am.
ELLINGHAM
St Maurice CE
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross, 10am. Easter Day: Eucharist of Easter, 9.30am.
EMBLETON
Holy Trinity CE
Good Friday: Walking with the Cross (see St Peter’s, Craster). Easter Day: Service, 10am.
HEPPLE
Christ Church CE
Easter Day: Holy Communion, 9am.
HOLY ISLAND
St Mary CE
Maundy Thursday: Eucharist of the Lord’s Supper, Washing of Feet and Watch until midnight, 8pm; Good Friday: Morning Prayer, 8am; Meditation on the Passion of Christ, noon; Stations of the Cross, 1pm; The Liturgy of Good Friday, 2pm. Holy Saturday: Morning Prayer, 8am; Evening Prayer, 5.30pm; Easter Vigil with the Northern Cross pilgrims, including the Lighting of the Easter Fire on St Cuthbert’s beach, 8pm. Easter Day: Prayers at Sunrise, meet on Heugh for 6.40am; Holy Communion, 8am; Parish Eucharist, 10.45am; Evening Worship, 5.30pm.
HOLYSTONE
St Mary the Virgin CE
Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion, 6.30pm. Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 2pm.
HOWICK
St Michael and All Angels
Easter Day: Eucharist,11.15am.
INGRAM
St Michael and All Angels CE
Holy Saturday: Service, 6pm. Easter Day: Service, 11.30am.
LESBURY
St Mary the Virgin CE
Maundy Thursday: Chrism Eucharist, 6pm. Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 2pm. Easter Day: Easter Eucharist, 10am.
LONGFRAMLINGTON
Good Friday: Ecumenical Walk of Witness, gathering at United Reformed Church for coffee and hot cross buns at 10am, then at 10.30am processing to village centre for brief service at Rothbury Road junction. A service of reflection will follow at 11am in St Mary’s.
St Mary the Virgin CE
Maundy Thursday: Communion, special service marking the Lord’s Supper, 7pm. Good Friday: Service of Reflection, 11am. Easter Day: Easter Family Eucharist, 9.20am.
LONGHOUGHTON
St Peter and St Paul CE
Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 2pm. Easter Day: Easter Eucharist, 9.15am.
NEWTON
Mission Church
Easter Day: Service, 11.15am.
NORTH SUNDERLAND
St Paul’s CE
Maundy Thursday: Eucharist of the Last Supper, 6.30pm. Good Friday: Worship by the Cross, 6.30pm. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil and Welcome the Light, 6.30pm. Easter Day: Family Communion, followed by Easter egg hunt, 10.30am.
OLD BEWICK
Holy Trinity CE
Good Friday: Hour by the Cross, 2pm.
ROTHBURY
Good Friday: Walk of Witness, starting in the car park of St Agnes RC Church, 11am, and ending at the URC with coffee and hot cross buns.
All Saints CE
Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion, 6.30pm. Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 2pm. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, 8pm. Easter Day: Holy Communion, 10.15am; Songs of Praise, 6.30pm.
SEAHOUSES
Good Friday: Farne Churches together Procession of Witness through Seahouses, meet at St Paul’s, North Sunderland, noon.
St Aidan’s RC
Maundy Thursday: Mass of The Last Supper, 6pm. Good Friday: Liturgy of the Passion, 3pm. Holy Saturday: Easter Liturgy and Mass of the Resurrection, 6pm. Easter Day: Mass of Easter, 9am and 11am.
Seahouses Methodist Church
Maundy Thursday: Maundy Thursday Reflections, 7pm. Good Friday: Service, 10.30am. Easter Day: Sunrise Service at Seahouses Harbour; Easter Morning Worship, 10.45am; Evening Worship with Communion, 6pm.
SHILBOTTLE
St James CE
Maundy Thursday: Seder Meal in the Parish Room, 4.30pm; Holy Communion and Stripping of the Altar, 7pm. Good Friday: Messy Church, Community Hall, 10am-noon; Last Hour before the Cross, 2pm. Easter Day: Easter Vigil followed by breakfast, 5.30am; Easter Eucharist with Jamie’s Corner, 10am.
SOUTH CHARLTON
St James CE
Easter Day: Service, 11am.