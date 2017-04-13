Church services over Easter in Northumberland

The following are some of the church services taking place over Easter. It is not a comprehensive list and, while every care has been taken, worshippers should check before heading out.

ALNHAM

St Michael and All Angels CE

Easter Day: Holy Communion, 11.30am.

ALNMOUTH

Good Friday: Stations of the Cross, starting at the Friary, noon.

St John the Baptist CE

Easter Day: Easter Eucharist, 9.15am.

ALNWICK

Good Friday: Ecumenical service in the Market Place, noon.

Alnwick Baptist Church

Easter Day: Communion Service followed by simple breakfast, 8am; All-age Easter Celebration, 10.30am.

Alnwick House Church

Good Friday: Communion Service, 10.30am. Easter Day: Service of Celebration for Easter, noon.

Alnwick Methodist Church

Maundy Thursday: Maundy Thursday Reflections, 11.15am. Good Friday: Good Friday Service, 2pm.

St Michael’s CE

Maundy Thursday: Eucharist of the Last Supper, with Foot Washing and Stripping of the Altar, 7.30pm, followed by a Silent Watch until 10pm. Good Friday: Vigil Before the Cross, 2pm. Holy Saturday: Service of Light and Renewal of Baptismal Vows, 7.30pm. Easter Day: Holy Communion, 8am; Blessing of the Easter Garden and Parish Easter Eucharist, 9.30am; Sung Evensong, 6pm.

St Paul’s RC

Maundy Thursday: Mass of the Last Supper, 7pm. Good Friday: Liturgy of Our Lord’s Passion, 3pm; Stations of the Cross, 6.30pm. Holy Saturday: People of the Parish, 6.30pm. Easter Day: Mass of the Risen Lord, 9.30am.

ALWINTON

St Michael and All Angels CE

Easter Day: Holy Communion, 10.15am.

AMBLE

Good Friday: Coquet Churches Together Act of Witness, Town Square, 11am.

Sacred Heart and St Cuthbert RC

Maundy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 7pm. Good Friday: Stations of the Cross, 11am; Celebration of The Passion, 3pm. Holy Saturday: The Easter Vigil, 7pm. Easter Day: Easter Mass, 9.30am.

St Cuthbert’s CE

Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion with Foot Washing, 7pm. Good Friday: Penitential Service, 10.15am; At the Foot of the Cross, 2pm. Holy Saturday: Service of the Light, 8pm. Easter Day: Holy Communion, 8am.

BAMBURGH

St Aidan’s CE

Maundy Thursday: Eucharist, 7.30pm. Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 2pm. Easter Day: Easter Eucharist, 11am.

BEADNELL

St Ebba CE

Good Friday: Worship by the Cross, 4pm. Easter Day: Family Communion, followed by Easter egg hunt, 9am.

BELFORD

St Mary’s CE

Maundy Thursday: Foot Washing and Vigil, 7pm. Good Friday: Vigil, 7pm. Holy Saturday: Service of Light, 7pm. Easter Day: Eucharist, 9am.

CHATTON

Holy Cross CE

Good Friday: Hour by the Cross, 11am. Easter Day: Service, 9.30am.

CRASTER

St Peter the Fisherman CE

Good Friday: Walking with the Cross, 9am. Starting at St Peter’s after short service, walking to Holy Trinity, Embleton, arriving at noon, then on to St Mary’s, Newton, via the beach, arriving for 2.45pm service. Easter Day: Service, 9.45am.

EGLINGHAM

St Maurice CE

Maundy Thursday: Service, 6pm. Easter Day: Service, 9.30am.

ELLINGHAM

St Maurice CE

Good Friday: Stations of the Cross, 10am. Easter Day: Eucharist of Easter, 9.30am.

EMBLETON

Holy Trinity CE

Good Friday: Walking with the Cross (see St Peter’s, Craster). Easter Day: Service, 10am.

HEPPLE

Christ Church CE

Easter Day: Holy Communion, 9am.

HOLY ISLAND

St Mary CE

Maundy Thursday: Eucharist of the Lord’s Supper, Washing of Feet and Watch until midnight, 8pm; Good Friday: Morning Prayer, 8am; Meditation on the Passion of Christ, noon; Stations of the Cross, 1pm; The Liturgy of Good Friday, 2pm. Holy Saturday: Morning Prayer, 8am; Evening Prayer, 5.30pm; Easter Vigil with the Northern Cross pilgrims, including the Lighting of the Easter Fire on St Cuthbert’s beach, 8pm. Easter Day: Prayers at Sunrise, meet on Heugh for 6.40am; Holy Communion, 8am; Parish Eucharist, 10.45am; Evening Worship, 5.30pm.

HOLYSTONE

St Mary the Virgin CE

Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion, 6.30pm. Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 2pm.

HOWICK

St Michael and All Angels

Easter Day: Eucharist,11.15am.

INGRAM

St Michael and All Angels CE

Holy Saturday: Service, 6pm. Easter Day: Service, 11.30am.

LESBURY

St Mary the Virgin CE

Maundy Thursday: Chrism Eucharist, 6pm. Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 2pm. Easter Day: Easter Eucharist, 10am.

LONGFRAMLINGTON

Good Friday: Ecumenical Walk of Witness, gathering at United Reformed Church for coffee and hot cross buns at 10am, then at 10.30am processing to village centre for brief service at Rothbury Road junction. A service of reflection will follow at 11am in St Mary’s.

St Mary the Virgin CE

Maundy Thursday: Communion, special service marking the Lord’s Supper, 7pm. Good Friday: Service of Reflection, 11am. Easter Day: Easter Family Eucharist, 9.20am.

LONGHOUGHTON

St Peter and St Paul CE

Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 2pm. Easter Day: Easter Eucharist, 9.15am.

NEWTON

Mission Church

Easter Day: Service, 11.15am.

NORTH SUNDERLAND

St Paul’s CE

Maundy Thursday: Eucharist of the Last Supper, 6.30pm. Good Friday: Worship by the Cross, 6.30pm. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil and Welcome the Light, 6.30pm. Easter Day: Family Communion, followed by Easter egg hunt, 10.30am.

OLD BEWICK

Holy Trinity CE

Good Friday: Hour by the Cross, 2pm.

ROTHBURY

Good Friday: Walk of Witness, starting in the car park of St Agnes RC Church, 11am, and ending at the URC with coffee and hot cross buns.

All Saints CE

Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion, 6.30pm. Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 2pm. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, 8pm. Easter Day: Holy Communion, 10.15am; Songs of Praise, 6.30pm.

SEAHOUSES

Good Friday: Farne Churches together Procession of Witness through Seahouses, meet at St Paul’s, North Sunderland, noon.

St Aidan’s RC

Maundy Thursday: Mass of The Last Supper, 6pm. Good Friday: Liturgy of the Passion, 3pm. Holy Saturday: Easter Liturgy and Mass of the Resurrection, 6pm. Easter Day: Mass of Easter, 9am and 11am.

Seahouses Methodist Church

Maundy Thursday: Maundy Thursday Reflections, 7pm. Good Friday: Service, 10.30am. Easter Day: Sunrise Service at Seahouses Harbour; Easter Morning Worship, 10.45am; Evening Worship with Communion, 6pm.

SHILBOTTLE

St James CE

Maundy Thursday: Seder Meal in the Parish Room, 4.30pm; Holy Communion and Stripping of the Altar, 7pm. Good Friday: Messy Church, Community Hall, 10am-noon; Last Hour before the Cross, 2pm. Easter Day: Easter Vigil followed by breakfast, 5.30am; Easter Eucharist with Jamie’s Corner, 10am.

SOUTH CHARLTON

St James CE

Easter Day: Service, 11am.