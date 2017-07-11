Church’s new priest made to feel at home

Amble St Cuthbert’s new Priest in Charge, Rev John McDermott, has been installed.

The licencing was conducted by the Bishop of Newcastle, Christine Hardman, and the installation by the Archdeacon of Lindisfarne, The Ven Peter Robinson.

The service took place towards the end of last month and it was followed by refreshments and Morris dancing in the parish hall.

Rev McDermott was an RE teacher at Amble’s James Calvert Spence College, before retiring. He is also a keen Morris and sword dancer.

Reflecting on the ceremony, the church’s website states: ‘The service was a wonderful joyous occasion.

‘Great sermon from our Bishop Christine and lots of fun and happiness at the celebration in the parish hall afterwards.

‘Thank you to all who came to celebrate this occasion with us and all those who helped make it the success it was.’