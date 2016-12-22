Christmas worship around Northumberland

The following are some of the church services taking place over Christmas. It is not a comprehensive list and, while every care has been taken, worshippers should check before heading out.
ACKLINGTON
St John the Divine CE
Christmas Eve: Christingle and Blessing of the Crib, 6pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Eucharist, 10.45am.
Alnham
St Michael and All Angels CE
Christmas Eve: Carol Service, 6.30pm.
Alnmouth
St John the Baptist CE
Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 5pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Communion, 9.15am.
Alnwick
Alnwick Baptist
Christmas Eve: Communion, 9pm. Christmas Day: All-age Christmas Celebration, 10.30am.
Alnwick House Church
Christmas Day: Christmas Praise and Worship, 11am.
Alnwick Methodist
Christmas Eve: Christmas Eve Service, 8pm.
St James’ Church Centre (URC)
Christmas Eve: Family Service, 5pm; Carols Through Midnight, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Joint Family Service at Warkworth URC, 10.30am.
St Michael’s C of E
Christmas Eve: Family Carol Service and Christingle, 4.30pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 8am; Parish Communion, 9.30am.
St Paul’s RC
Christmas Eve: Carols and Christmas Vigil Mass, 6pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Morning Mass, 9.30am.
Society of Friends (Quakers)
Christmas Day: 10.15am, in the lounge of Anchor Housing, Church Lane, off Bailiffgate.
Alwinton
St Michael and All Angels CE
Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 4pm. Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 11am.
Amble
St Cuthbert’s CE
Christmas Eve: Christingle, 6pm; Midnight Communion, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Service, 9.30am.
St Mark’s URC
Christmas Eve: Round the Christmas Tree, 5.30pm. Christmas Day: Christmas service, 10.30am.
Sacred Heart RC
Christmas Eve: Carols, 6pm, followed by First Mass of Christmas, 6.30pm. Christmas Day: Mass of the Nativity, 9.30am. Boxing Day: Mass, 10am.
Trinity Methodist
Christmas Eve: Midnight Communion, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Communion, 9.30am.
Bamburgh
St Aidan CE
Christmas Eve: Carols, Crib and Christingle, 4pm. Christmas Day: Holy Eucharist, 11am.
Beadnell
St Ebba CE
Christmas Eve: Nativity Service for Families, 4pm. Christmas Day: Family Eucharist, 9am.
Belford
St Mary’s CE
Christmas Eve: Blessing of the Crib, 5pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Morning Service, 9am.
Chatton
Holy Cross CE
Christmas Eve: Carol Service, 6pm.
Chillingham
St Peter’s CE
Christmas Day: Service, 10am.
Edlingham
St John the Baptist CE
Tomorrow: Carol Service, 6pm.
Eglingham
St Maurice CE
Tomorrow: Carol Service, 6.30pm. Christmas Eve: Midnight Mass, 11.30pm.
Ellingham
St Maurice CE
Christmas Eve: Midnight Mass, 11.30pm.
Elsdon
St Cuthbert CE
Christmas Eve: Midnight Mass, 11.30pm.
Etal
St Mary the Virgin CE
Christmas Eve: Holy Eucharist of the Night, 11.30pm.
Felton
St Michael and All Angels CE
Christmas Eve: Carols by Candlelight, 7pm. Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 8am; Christmas Morning Worship, 11am.
Hauxley
Hauxley Chapel
Christmas Eve: Midnight Communion, 11.30pm.
Hepple
Christ Church CE
Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 9am.
Holystone
St Mary the Virgin CE
Christmas Eve: Midnight Mass, 11.30pm.
Howick
St Michael and All Angels CE
Christmas Day: Christmas Communion, 10.30am.
Ingram
St Michael’s CE
Today: Carol Service and Christingle, 6.30pm. Christmas Eve: Carol Service, 6pm.
Lesbury
St Mary’s CE
Today: Carol Procession from the old bridge, 6pm, followed by Carol Service, 6.30pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Communion, 10am.
Longframlington
St Mary the Virgin CE
Christmas Eve: Christingle, 4pm; Midnight Mass, 11pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Morning Family Communion, 9.20am.
Longhorsley
St Thomas of Canterbury RC
Christmas Eve: Midnight Mass, 12pm. Christmas Day: Sung Mass, 11am.
Longhoughton
St Peter and St Paul CE
Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 3.30pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm.
Lowick
St John the Baptist CE
Christmas Eve: Carol Service, 6pm. Christmas Day: Eucharist, 9am.
North Sunderland
St Paul CE
Christmas Eve: The Christmas Story, 5.30pm, at Seahouses Harbour; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Eucharist, 10.30am.
Old Bewick
Holy Trinity CE
Christmas Day: Christmas Service, 9.30am.
Otterburn
St John the Evangelist CE
Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 4pm. Christmas Day: Family Communion, 11am.
Rothbury
All Saints CE
Christmas Eve: Carols in the Mart, 11am; Crib Service, 4pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 10.15am.
Rothbury URC
Christmas Day: Service, 10.15am.
St Agnes RC
Christmas Day: Mass, 9am.
Seahouses
St Aidan’s RC
Christmas Eve: Carols and First Mass of Christmas, 6pm. Christmas Day: Mass, 10.30am.
Seahouses Methodist
Christmas Eve: Family Nativity Service, 4pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Day Worship, 11am.
Shilbottle
St James’ CE
Tomorrow: Carol Service, 6pm. Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 5.30pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Morning Communion, 10am.
South Charlton
St James CE
Christmas Day: Service, 11am.
Warkworth
St Lawrence CE
Christmas Eve: Christingle, 6pm. Christmas Day: Sung Eucharist, 9am.
Warkworth URC
Christmas Day: Joint Family Service with Alnwick URC, 10.30am.
Whittingham
St Bartholomew’s CE
Christmas Eve: Family Carol Service, 4pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Communion, 10am.
Widdrington St’n
St Joseph’s RC
Christmas Eve: Carols, 4.30pm, followed by First Mass of Christmas, 5pm.
Wooler
St Mary’s CE
Christmas Eve: Christingle Service, 3.30pm; Carol Service, 8pm. Christmas Day: Service, 10am.