Christmas worship around Northumberland

The following are some of the church services taking place over Christmas. It is not a comprehensive list and, while every care has been taken, worshippers should check before heading out.

ACKLINGTON

St John the Divine CE

Christmas Eve: Christingle and Blessing of the Crib, 6pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Eucharist, 10.45am.

Alnham

St Michael and All Angels CE

Christmas Eve: Carol Service, 6.30pm.

Alnmouth

St John the Baptist CE

Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 5pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Communion, 9.15am.

Alnwick

Alnwick Baptist

Christmas Eve: Communion, 9pm. Christmas Day: All-age Christmas Celebration, 10.30am.

Alnwick House Church

Christmas Day: Christmas Praise and Worship, 11am.

Alnwick Methodist

Christmas Eve: Christmas Eve Service, 8pm.

St James’ Church Centre (URC)

Christmas Eve: Family Service, 5pm; Carols Through Midnight, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Joint Family Service at Warkworth URC, 10.30am.

St Michael’s C of E

Christmas Eve: Family Carol Service and Christingle, 4.30pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 8am; Parish Communion, 9.30am.

St Paul’s RC

Christmas Eve: Carols and Christmas Vigil Mass, 6pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Morning Mass, 9.30am.

Society of Friends (Quakers)

Christmas Day: 10.15am, in the lounge of Anchor Housing, Church Lane, off Bailiffgate.

Alwinton

St Michael and All Angels CE

Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 4pm. Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 11am.

Amble

St Cuthbert’s CE

Christmas Eve: Christingle, 6pm; Midnight Communion, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Service, 9.30am.

St Mark’s URC

Christmas Eve: Round the Christmas Tree, 5.30pm. Christmas Day: Christmas service, 10.30am.

Sacred Heart RC

Christmas Eve: Carols, 6pm, followed by First Mass of Christmas, 6.30pm. Christmas Day: Mass of the Nativity, 9.30am. Boxing Day: Mass, 10am.

Trinity Methodist

Christmas Eve: Midnight Communion, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Communion, 9.30am.

Bamburgh

St Aidan CE

Christmas Eve: Carols, Crib and Christingle, 4pm. Christmas Day: Holy Eucharist, 11am.

Beadnell

St Ebba CE

Christmas Eve: Nativity Service for Families, 4pm. Christmas Day: Family Eucharist, 9am.

Belford

St Mary’s CE

Christmas Eve: Blessing of the Crib, 5pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Morning Service, 9am.

Chatton

Holy Cross CE

Christmas Eve: Carol Service, 6pm.

Chillingham

St Peter’s CE

Christmas Day: Service, 10am.

Edlingham

St John the Baptist CE

Tomorrow: Carol Service, 6pm.

Eglingham

St Maurice CE

Tomorrow: Carol Service, 6.30pm. Christmas Eve: Midnight Mass, 11.30pm.

Ellingham

St Maurice CE

Christmas Eve: Midnight Mass, 11.30pm.

Elsdon

St Cuthbert CE

Christmas Eve: Midnight Mass, 11.30pm.

Etal

St Mary the Virgin CE

Christmas Eve: Holy Eucharist of the Night, 11.30pm.

Felton

St Michael and All Angels CE

Christmas Eve: Carols by Candlelight, 7pm. Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 8am; Christmas Morning Worship, 11am.

Hauxley

Hauxley Chapel

Christmas Eve: Midnight Communion, 11.30pm.

Hepple

Christ Church CE

Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 9am.

Holystone

St Mary the Virgin CE

Christmas Eve: Midnight Mass, 11.30pm.

Howick

St Michael and All Angels CE

Christmas Day: Christmas Communion, 10.30am.

Ingram

St Michael’s CE

Today: Carol Service and Christingle, 6.30pm. Christmas Eve: Carol Service, 6pm.

Lesbury

St Mary’s CE

Today: Carol Procession from the old bridge, 6pm, followed by Carol Service, 6.30pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Communion, 10am.

Longframlington

St Mary the Virgin CE

Christmas Eve: Christingle, 4pm; Midnight Mass, 11pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Morning Family Communion, 9.20am.

Longhorsley

St Thomas of Canterbury RC

Christmas Eve: Midnight Mass, 12pm. Christmas Day: Sung Mass, 11am.

Longhoughton

St Peter and St Paul CE

Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 3.30pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm.

Lowick

St John the Baptist CE

Christmas Eve: Carol Service, 6pm. Christmas Day: Eucharist, 9am.

North Sunderland

St Paul CE

Christmas Eve: The Christmas Story, 5.30pm, at Seahouses Harbour; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Eucharist, 10.30am.

Old Bewick

Holy Trinity CE

Christmas Day: Christmas Service, 9.30am.

Otterburn

St John the Evangelist CE

Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 4pm. Christmas Day: Family Communion, 11am.

Rothbury

All Saints CE

Christmas Eve: Carols in the Mart, 11am; Crib Service, 4pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 10.15am.

Rothbury URC

Christmas Day: Service, 10.15am.

St Agnes RC

Christmas Day: Mass, 9am.

Seahouses

St Aidan’s RC

Christmas Eve: Carols and First Mass of Christmas, 6pm. Christmas Day: Mass, 10.30am.

Seahouses Methodist

Christmas Eve: Family Nativity Service, 4pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Day Worship, 11am.

Shilbottle

St James’ CE

Tomorrow: Carol Service, 6pm. Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 5.30pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Morning Communion, 10am.

South Charlton

St James CE

Christmas Day: Service, 11am.

Warkworth

St Lawrence CE

Christmas Eve: Christingle, 6pm. Christmas Day: Sung Eucharist, 9am.

Warkworth URC

Christmas Day: Joint Family Service with Alnwick URC, 10.30am.

Whittingham

St Bartholomew’s CE

Christmas Eve: Family Carol Service, 4pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Communion, 10am.

Widdrington St’n

St Joseph’s RC

Christmas Eve: Carols, 4.30pm, followed by First Mass of Christmas, 5pm.

Wooler

St Mary’s CE

Christmas Eve: Christingle Service, 3.30pm; Carol Service, 8pm. Christmas Day: Service, 10am.