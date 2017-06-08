Choo-choo-tunes a hit at railway music event

An annual music festival at a heritage railway proved a massive hit, attracting hundreds of people.

The Aln Valley Railway (AVR) held Music in the Locoshed last month, as part of the inaugural Northumberland Day celebrations.

Fiona Fairnington.

The Bank Holiday event, at the attraction’s Lionheart Station, in Alnwick, featured performances by numerous choral and musical groups.

Solo musician and vocalist, Fiona Fairnington, of Wooler, and the Belford-based Market Place Band provided acoustic sets including folk, rock and traditional music.

Meanwhile, Voicebeat, based at The Sage, Gateshead; Felton’s Bridge Singers; and Alnwick’s Lionheart Harmony provided choral harmonies and a cappella performances.

The AVR aims to reopen the branchline between Alnwick and Alnmouth.

Voicebeat.

Simon Mills, of the AVR Trust, said: “The performers were tremendous and we are grateful for their time and effort. Our visitors enjoyed themselves. The help we receive through the events we host contributes enormously to the future successes of our project.”

The AVR hosts a classic and vintage vehicles meet on June 17 and 18. For details, visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk