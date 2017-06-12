Children raise money for respite caravan

Kind-hearted children from a Sunderland primary school have raised £352 for the upkeep of an Amble-based holiday home for profoundly disabled youngsters.

The Redby Primary Academy pupils raised the money in various ways and recently donated the cash to the Out of Sight charity.

The funds will be used for the ongoing maintenance of Chloe’s Den – a new accessible caravan at Park Leisure’s Amble Links site.

The holiday home was named in memory of Chloe Gilbert, aged nine, who inspired Out of Sight’s fund-raising venture for the respite caravan. The charity was formed by parents of children with serious visual impairments and multiple disabilities.