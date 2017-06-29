Children find Second World War grenade

Drama surrounded a fund-raising music event on Saturday, as children unexpectedly found a Second World War grenade while playing in the water.

Felton was staging its annual Feltonbury extravaganza when the ‘badly-corroded’ bomb was discovered on the bed of the River Coquet.

Police in Felton following the discovery of a Second World War grenade.

The police were called and a cordon was put in place, before bomb disposal experts removed the grenade and carried out a controlled explosion.

Despite the dramatic incident, Feltonbury continued unaffected and helped to raise money for the community garden, known as The Plot.

The free, one-day music and arts trail – which deliberately coincides with the final weekend of Glastonbury – has become a popular fixture in the village’s calendar since launching a few years ago.

Once again, it was a success, as crowds flocked to enjoy the entertainment at venues throughout the village.

Victoria Robinson, Felton resident and classical pianist who studied at the prestigious Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

A quirky focal point was The Red Obelisk stage – aka the phone box on the bridge which was transformed into a human jukebox for the day and hosted a wide range of musical styles.

As well as hosting an array of musical performers – many from the area – the event also allowed numerous local artists to showcase their talents.

An event spokesman said: “We were concerned that Feltonbury might have to be suspended after the grenade was found. It certainly posed an unusual and interesting twist to the day’s proceedings.

“But it did not have an impact. The sunshine, music and arts brought everyone out onto the streets from 10am until 11pm and the one-off beer tent located in Gallery 45’s Courtyard proved to be a phenomenally successful addition.

All Blown Out, a wind ensemble composed of local residents.

“The day concluded with a high-energy ceilidh in the village hall.

“Feltonbury has captured the community’s imagination and within a very short period of time it has become an established event, so enormous thanks to everyone who made it such a successful day.”