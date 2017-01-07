Child poverty increased in Northumberland in the past year

Child poverty is among the issues highlighted in an annual report on the State of Northumberland.

Tabled at next Tuesday’s meeting of Northumberland County Council’s cabinet, it features a series of indicators which could influence the council’s key priorities.

Many are high-level measures which are refreshed infrequently, but ‘issues in the 2016 update which could impact on the council’s policies and budgets’ include that the level of reported crime has increased by almost a third; 15 per cent of children (more than 9,400) are living in poverty; the percentage of fuel-poor households has increased by 16.7 per cent; and there is a significantly lower proportion of older people in income deprivation than in the North East or England as a whole.