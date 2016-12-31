Cheque presented to RNLI volunteers

Craster RNLI has received a £1,000 donation to go towards crew-training equipment.

The money was given to the station by Police Sport UK. The cash was raised from a raffle held during the Police Sport UK National Sea Angling Boat Championships earlier this year.

Representing the police, Kevin Woodcock said: “I have for the last 20 years fished off Craster with Dougie Hogg Fishing Trips. I’ve never needed to call out the lifeboat but you never know when you might need them.”

Craster Station chairman Michael Doherty said: “This substantial donation is a very welcome boost.”

The picture shows Kevin Woodcock and some of Craster’s volunteer lifeboat crew, including newest member Matty Smith who is wearing RNLI personal-protection equipment.