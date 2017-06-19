Cheers, Your Majesty!

Northumberland company Fentimans is celebrating the Queen’s Sapphire Jubilee with a contemporary cocktail tribute with a 1950s twist.

The Hexham-based firm – the UK’s only brewers of premium botanically brewed beverages – tasked Myles Cunliffe, of The Mixology Group, to create a special drink.

It takes inspiration from the Queen’s favourite drinks and the result – The Sapphire Sovereign, topped off with a pink grapefruit garnish – is available in participating Amber Taverns; the nearest being Hogarths in South Shields.

Andrew Jackson, head of marketing for Fentimans, said: “We wanted to do something to mark the Queen’s Sapphire Jubilee. We’ve sent the recipe and ingredients over to Buckingham Palace for Her Majesty’s own team to mix her up one.”