Cheers! Festival showcases the best of gin

Two north Northumberland-based distillers will be showcasing their blends at a gin festival.

Hepple Gin and Alnwick Gin are both taking part in the Planet Juniper Newcastle Gin Festival this weekend.

Drinkers will be able to sample a choice of more than 70 tipples from some of the best small batch gins in the UK, as well as the chance to meet some of the individual distilleries which are leading the gin revolution.

Other regional distillers due to attend the event, at South Northumberland Cricket Club, include Durham Distillery, the Newcastle Gin Company, Wearside-based Poetic License and Gateshead-born gin company Steampunk. Lakes Distillery, where North East Entrepreneurs’ Forum chairman Nigel Mills is chairman, will be bringing a range of gins.

Designated drivers will get complimentary alcohol-free gin and tonic from The Temperance Spirit Company, created with the same botanicals usually found in gin.

Mark Carlon, Planet Juniper festival director, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Hepple Gin and Alnwick Gin to the Newcastle Gin Festival as two of our especially selected artisan and small batch distilleries.

“There are some truly incredible, totally unique gins being created in the North East and across the UK, and we’re looking forward to welcoming people to this new festival to find their own favourite.”

The festival also features street food and live bands. It is being held tomorrow evening, Saturday afternoon and evening, and Sunday afternoon. Tickets are £15, or discounted using the codes GIN17 for 25 per cent off and GIN342 to get three for two.