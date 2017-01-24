Charity night raises hundreds for Evie

A restaurant in Shilbottle helped raised more than £700 for a five-year-old girl in the village who needs a transplant as she fights a rare blood disorder.

The Indian restaurant, Lal Khazana, held the fund-raising night last Thursday with 20 per cent of sales going to the Evie Campbell Fund.

The restaurant was also selling raffle tickets for the chance to win a free meal for two at Lal Khazana and gift vouchers. All money raised from the raffle tickets was also donated to the fund.

Overall, £744 was raised at the fund-raising night.

Mohammed Hussain, manager of Lal Khazana, said: “We would like to thank everyone who joined us on Thursday for the fund-raising evening at Lal Khazana.

“The evening was a great success which helped raise awareness for Diamond-Blackfan anaemia (DBA) and funds for little Evie.”

The fund has been set up to support Evie’s bone-marrow transplant as the Campbells aim to raise £10,000 to help cover the costs, paying for the likes of travel, accommodation and childcare during the process.

The Swansfield Park Primary School pupil was diagnosed with DBA at the age of eight weeks.

The condition, caused by a failure in the bone marrow and characterised by an inability to produce red blood cells, affects only around 125 people in the UK.

It requires intensive therapy and has no known cure.

Despite only turning five in September, Evie has already undergone 24 blood transfusions.

However, a failed steroids treatment means that she needs to have a bone-marrow transplant in the next two years.

