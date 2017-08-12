Charity building has a makeover

Belford-based charity Bell View has carried out a well-deserved makeover inside and out of its resource centre over the last few months.

This was made possible with a grant from The Wolfson Foundation, which provided Bell View with the funds to engage Iain Grieve Painting and Decorating Services to carry out the work.

Centre operations manager, Paul Harrison, said: “This was well overdue given how busy the centre has been over the last 12 years.

“Refurbishing the internal decoration and external fabric of the centre has created a fresh welcoming ambience to the whole of the building, allowing us to continue with the provision of services and activities in a high-quality setting.”

Iain’s men worked tirelessly to complete the task, with very little disruption to the work of the charity.