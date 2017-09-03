Changes made to S106 agreement

‘Developers have been running rings around this authority and local communities have not benefited from S106 agreements’.

This was the verdict of Coun Georgina Hill, as councillors discussed a bid to remove an S106 agreement for a house at Hepple.

The recommendation was to lift the restriction which stated that the house had to be sold to a local person(s) at discount market value.

At the meeting, councillors agreed, but on the proviso that a new S106 be drawn up, stating that when the house is sold for the first time, a portion of the sale goes to the county council to build affordable housing in the Rock division.