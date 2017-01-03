Change to schedule for Northumberland tourism fairs

The schedule for the annual tourism fairs which take place in Northumberland around Easter has changed for 2017.

With Easter falling later this year, the North Tourism Fairs are running a week later than previous years and are not on consecutive days.

A statement from the organisers said: “We are pleased to confirm the dates of the annual Tourism Fairs at Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre, Alnwick, on Tuesday, March 21, and at Hexham Mart, Hexham, on Thursday, March 23. This is a fortnight after the Borders Business, Events & Tourism Fair taking place on Wednesday, March 8, at Kelso.

“Booking for exhibitors will open in early January and we hope to be able to offer an online booking form, as well as the usual emailed version.

“Once again, the Tourism Fair at Hexham is at the new Hexham Mart venue (much better for parking) and is running jointly with the popular Meet The Maker event.

“The events will be organised along the same lines as previous years, with Local Living handling the bookings and administration for both events, working alongside Active Northumberland and several local partners.”

Further information will be posted online – www.northtourismfair.co.uk – soon.