Champagne and wine stolen from garage in Northumberland

Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves broke into several garages in Northumberland earlier this week.

The break-ins, in Wylam, happened overnight between 8pm on Boxing Day and 7.30am on Tuesday.

Thieves broke into five garages in Stephenson Terrace in the village, but only stole from one. They forced open the garage door and stole 12 bottles of Moet and Chandon champagne, 12 bottles of red wine and three bottles of assorted wine.

Four other garages were broken into in the same street – again the garages doors were forced open causing damage, but nothing was stolen. In each case, the offenders made off unseen.

Neighbourhood Inspector Pam Bridges said: “We’re appealing for witnesses to these crimes. We’d ask if anyone saw or heard anything suspicious to contact police. We’re also reminding people to be vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour to police straightaway.”

Officers are carrying out inquiries in the area and there are additional patrols taking place to help prevent further offences.

Anyone with information about these offences, or anyone who is offered this stolen alcohol for sale, should call police on 101, quoting reference number 373 of 27/10/16, or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.